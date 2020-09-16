MDU students a harried lot after varsity refuses hostel facility during exams

The final year graduate and post-graduate students of Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) are worried after the varsity authorities refused to provide them with hostel facility during examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The examination for final year students began on Tuesday and students are paying extra money to stay in paying guest (PG) accommodations and other places outside the campus.

The varsity had issued an order on September 12 stating that the students will be allowed to enter the hostel a day before the commencement of the examination. “The students opting for hostels will have to vacate them after the examination. The students will have to give an undertaking that none of their family members was infected from Covid-19. If any student was found infected, he/she will have to vacate the hostel immediately. Mess facility will not be given and students should arrange their food themselves,” the order issued by dean academic affairs Nina Singh had stated.

Sanjay Kumar, a MSC Chemistry final year student from Palwal, said he reached MDU premises for his final year examination and asked his teachers about the hostel facility. “The teachers told me to contact the hostel warden, who refused to provide the room to me and many others. My two friends and I had to pay Rs 2,500 each to get a paying guest accommodation for five days,” he said

“Social distancing norms can be implemented only because nearly 200 students are appearing in the examination and the varsity has 10 hostels,” he added.

Another student, Manoj Kumar studying MSC Chemistry, said he travelled over 200km from Sirsa to appear in the final year examination. “Our teachers told us that hostel facilities will be provided to students during examination and even the varsity authorities had issued an order in this regard. However, the authorities refused to provide us an accommodation and instead told us to opt for online examination,” he added.

A female student, pleading anonymity, said she visited the campus on September 14 to get hostel facility. “My warden refused to provide me a room. I had no option to stay in Rohtak and unfortunately I opted for online examination. This is the only varsity in India which forced its students to vacate hostels amid the pandemic and now has refused to give them a hostel even after issuing an order,” she said.

“The varsity has not revoked its decision to provide accommodation facility to students so far. They are only verbally denying the facility,” she added.

Randeep Rana, chief warden of MDU, said they had not provided the hostels to students due to fear of spread of Covid-19. “Students will have to stay a week for the examinations and they can manage the accommodation on their own,” he added.