Meat shop owner assaulted, robbed of ₹26,000, mobile phone in Ludhiana

A woman and her accomplices have robbed of a man of ₹26,000 and a mobile phone in Daresi on Wednesday evening.

The victim, who owns a meat shop in Daulat Colony, said that the accused had also assaulted him before robbing him.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Saif, 25, of Gulabi Bagh Colony. In his complaint to the police, he said that his ex-girlfriend Soniya orchestrated the attack on him. The incident took place when Saif was returning home and when he reached near New Madhopuri, one of the accused Dalip intercepted him while his aides started assaulting him with sharp-edged weapons and robbed him of ₹26,000 cash and his mobile phone.

When he raised the alarm, they fled the spot.

ASI Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 379-B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Daresi police station.