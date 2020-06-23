Medical education, health dept at loggerheads in Patiala

The departments of health and medical education in Patiala are at loggerheads as doctors of Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital made allegations of health department’s ‘interference’ in their working.

Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers’ Association appealed to Punjab CM that the district health department is interfering in the functioning of Rajindra hospital. The doctors’ move came after health department advised the medical staff of the hospital that doctors should use personal protection equipment for their safety.

Following the health department’s advisory, medical superintendent Dr Paras Pandove had issued a notice that doctors and other staff will face disciplinary action if they contract coronavirus ‘due to their negligence’.

Dr DS Bhullar, president of the Patiala unit of the Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers’ Association, said, “The faculty feels unwanted interference in functioning of Rajindra Hospital, which is a tertiary care centre, and receiving all types of cases even when government hospitals in city, which are directly in control of the health department, are not treating corona patients. The district health authorities should stop blaming doctors and medical staff of Rajindra hospital, which is demoralising.”

“We strongly object to the allegations of the district health department that medical staff of Rajindra hospital is not adhering to safety guidelines and violating safety protocol,” said Dr Bhullar.

Doctors criticise MS’s orders

Criticising the notice, the association leaders said the letter is demoralising for doctors and staff on duties round-the-clock and should be withdrawn. They said directly fixing the responsibility of doctors for getting infected by Covid-19 while performing their professional duties, may have strong negative repercussions.

Dr Darshanjit Singh Walia, general secretary of the association, said, “The duty of the doctors and medical staff is to focus on treatment of patients and precautionary measures for public and potentials sources of infection coming to the hospital is to be looked after by the hospital administration, which is dragging its feet by issuing such dictatorial orders and shifting responsibility.”

Designate RH or Mata Kaushayala Hospital as Covid hospital

Dr Darshanjit Singh Walia said, “Keeping in view recent surge of positive cases in medical staff of the hospital, government should designate either Rajindra Hospital or Mata Kaushayala Hospital as covid hospital to segregate treatment of corona-related and normal patients to protect people and medical staff.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said, “We have only advised them to take precautionary measure. We haven’t done anything else.”