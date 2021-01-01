Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Medical store owner robbed of ₹2.5 lakh in Mohali’s Phase 9

Medical store owner robbed of ₹2.5 lakh in Mohali’s Phase 9

The whole incident was captured on a CCTV installed in his house

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 08:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

While two of the youths thrashed him, the third one ran away with the bag with cash that was on the front passenger seat. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Three unidentified men on Wednesday attacked a medical store owner near his house in Phase 9 and snatched a bag containing ₹2.5 lakh cash, the police said.

Victim Puneet Goyal in his statement to the police said that he was driving to his house after closing his shop in Sector 71 at around 10pm. When he reached near a temple, he felt someone was following him. He said that when he reached his house and parked the car, three youths with covered faces came on a motorcycle.

Two of them who held a rod and hammer opened the door of his car and started attacking him. He put his bag on the front passenger seat and tried to save himself and meanwhile, one of the youths ran to the other side and picked up the bag.

Goyal said that he raised an alarm and his neighbours came for help, but the accused had already fled. He said the whole incident was captured on a CCTV installed in his house.

Goyal said that his younger brother rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

A case against the unidentified men was registered. DSP Deep Kamal said that the matter was being thoroughly investigated by the police and the recording of the CCTV footage had been taken for investigation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
by Rhythma Kaul
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
by Roshan Kishore
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted
by Shiv Sunny

latest news

Sociedad beat Bilbao 1-0 in Basque derby to end winless run
by Associated Press
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
People welcome the year by sharing pictures of first sunrise of 2021
by Trisha Sengupta
Sensex jumps 100 points to 47,866, Nifty tops 14k-mark in opening trade
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.