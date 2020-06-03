Sections
Home / Cities / Medical van to visit Ludhiana villages from June to August, schedule released

Medical van to visit Ludhiana villages from June to August, schedule released

For providing the best healthcare facilities to the people of Ludhiana district, especially those residing in far off places, the health department has issued a tour plan for a medical mobile unit...

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

For providing the best healthcare facilities to the people of Ludhiana district, especially those residing in far off places, the health department has issued a tour plan for a medical mobile unit (MMU).

The MMU will reach people residing in Payal, Sahnewal and Koom Kalan blocks for the months of June, July and August.

Providing details of the tour programme, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said the MMU will visit community health centres in villages of Payal block till June 10, Dabba on June 11, Bulara on June 12, Central Jail Ludhiana on June 13, Lohara on June 15, Kakowal on June 16, Khwajke on June 17, Khasi Kalan on June 18, Jassian on June 19, Noorwala on June 20, and different villages of Sahnewal block from June 21 to 30.

The van will again visit the villages of Payal block from July 1 to10, Central Jail Ludhiana on July 11, Bulara on July 13, Dabba on July 14, Dhandari on July 15, Sherpur on July 16, Khwajke on July 17, Central Jail Ludhiana on July 18, Noorwala on July 20, and different villages of Sahnewal block from July 21 to 30.



The same schedule with the same dates will be followed for the month of August as well.

The MMU comprises a doctor, a medical officer, a laboratory attendant, an X-Ray technician, counselor, and support staff. Dr Bagga said the MMU has adequate medicines and instruments. Whenever the MMU visits a particular village, an announcement regarding their visit is made in advance so that maximum number of people can avail the benefits.

Dr Bagga said the MMU was started by the health department to reach rural areas. The unit also provides awareness regarding welfare schemes related to the health department.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Residents say BMC did not issue any cyclone warning
Jun 03, 2020 01:20 IST
50 flights operated to and from Mumbai on Tuesday
Jun 03, 2020 01:17 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: No planned power shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region
Jun 03, 2020 01:17 IST
Confined indoors due to Covid-19 lockdown, poets go online in Valley
Jun 03, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.