Mega job fair in Ludhiana from September 25-29

All precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks will be strictly followed at the fair

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

To provide job opportunities to the youth, the district administration is all set to organise the 6th mega job fair under the Punjab government’s flagship ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ mission. Under this campaign, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) in collaboration with various companies will be organising virtual as well as non-virtual fairs from September 25 to 29. Candidates have been asked to register online or can directly walk-in to register themselves.

Divulging the details, additional deputy commissioner (development)-cum-CEO DBEE Sandeep Kumar said that two job fairs will be organised including one at DBEE office near Partap Chowk, Sangeet Cinema Road on Friday, while another will be organised at Government Industrial Training Institution (ITI) at Gill Road Ludhiana on September 29.

ADC informed that representatives of world-renowned companies from Ludhiana district will be participating in this mega employment fair. He appealed to the educated but unemployed youth of the district to take maximum benefit of this scheme by participating in these job fairs.

Meanwhile, deputy director DBEE Meenakshi Sharma said that renowned companies including Vardhman, Avon Cycle, Hero Cycle, Rockman, Ralson India, Seth Industries, LIC, SBI Life Insurance, Google Pay, Exide Life, HDFC Life and Pukhraj Health Care will participate in these job fairs.

