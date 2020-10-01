Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma removes 2 ministers; 2 new faces to be sworn in

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma late on Wednesday night reshuffled his 12-member Cabinet. He dropped two ministers and replaced them with as many new faces.

Sangma refused to comment on the sudden reshuffle even as he had last week hinted it was on the cards and was subject to the go-ahead from his coalition partners.

A statement from the state government said the two new faces will be sworn in at 5 pm on Thursday.

With these new entrants, now there will be two families with two members each in the Cabinet. Dasakhiatbha Lamare, the nephew of Commerce and Industries minister Sngiawbhalang Dhar, will replace Comingone Ymbon in the Cabinet. Conrad Sangma and his brother, James, are the other two in the Cabinet from the same family.

Ymbon said it is the prerogative of the chief minister whom he wants in his Cabinet. “I’ll just go by his decision.”