Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Meghalaya woman carried 7km on bamboo stretcher, delivers twins

Meghalaya woman carried 7km on bamboo stretcher, delivers twins

According to another Facebook post by National Health Mission, Meghalaya, the woman and the fellow villagers had to cross the river on a bamboo raft to reach the Rongrong PHC

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 13:42 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Villagers carrying the pregnant woman on a makeshift bamboo stretcher. (Facebook page of East Garo Hills deputy commissioner Sushil Tembe)

A pregnant woman in Meghalaya was carried by fellow villagers on a makeshift bamboo stretcher for nearly 7km to the nearest primary health centre (PHC) where she gave birth to twins.

According to details posted on social media by government officials and agencies to highlight the importance of institutional deliveries, the incident took place at Rongrong PHC in East Garo Hills district on Friday.

“Great determination shown by people from Gilmatdam village who carried a pregnant woman on a bamboo stretcher so that she can deliver at the hospital,” a Facebook status posted on Saturday by the official page of East Garo Hills deputy commissioner Sushil Tembe read.

Also Read: ‘Schools will be partially opened up from September 21 in Meghalaya’: Rymbui



“It’s (the village) around 6 to 7km away from the PHC. She delivered healthy twins,” the post, with two photos, added. One of the photos showed a group carrying the pregnant woman on a stretcher and the other showed her with the newborn twins at the PHC.



According to another Facebook post by National Health Mission, Meghalaya, the woman and the fellow villagers had to cross the river on a bamboo raft to reach the Rongrong PHC.

“Villagers under Rongrong PHC, East Garo Hills, brought a pregnant woman by a bamboo raft to the health facility for institutional delivery,” NHM Meghalaya posted on Facebook on Friday.

“Beautiful are the lives saved by the bravehearts who are willing to take an extra step forward without raising any question or doubt their ability to shoulder the responsibility,” the post added praising the villagers who brought the woman to the PHC.

The social media posts have garnered lots of ‘likes’ and comments with most users lauding the efforts of the villagers while several others pointing out the need to have more healthcare centres and better roads and bridges connecting remote villages to hospitals.

District and health department officials were not available for comment and more details about the incident.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar over agriculture bills
Sep 20, 2020 13:37 IST
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
Sep 20, 2020 11:53 IST
Will not sign on farmers’ death warrant: Cong on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 13:06 IST
‘Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?’: Sanjay Raut
Sep 20, 2020 13:01 IST

latest news

Rajya Sabha adjourned after chaos, oppostion members demand voting on farm bills
Sep 20, 2020 13:48 IST
‘I’m not perfect,’ says Djokovic after losing cool at Italian Open
Sep 20, 2020 13:47 IST
Leopard kills 7-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora
Sep 20, 2020 13:44 IST
Banksy’s Show Me the Monet to go on sale next month
Sep 20, 2020 13:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.