Meham MLA Balraj Kundu arrested on way to Haryana farmers’ protest at Pipli

Independent Meham MLA Balraj Kundu (extreme right) and his supporters, who were not allowed to proceed to Pipli near Kurukshetra, to take part in the farmers’ protest on Thursday. Kundu was arrested at Makrauli Kalan toll plaza. (HT Photo)

Balraj Kundu, the Independent MLA from Meham, was arrested on Thursday for violating prohibitory orders as he and his supporters were headed for Pipli grain market near Kurukshetra to take part in the farmers’ rally against the Centre’s recently promulgated agriculture ordinances.

Kundu, who was arrested at the Makrauli Kalan toll plaza, said, “The police can arrest me, kill me, but they can’t stop farmers from raising their voice against these ordinances. I will stand by my farmer brothers and protest against the government until these ordinances are revoked. These bills are being brought to sell farmers’ rights to big corporates.”

Kundu said police was deployed outside his house and across toll plazas in the state to prevent protesters from reaching Pipli. “This government is against the farmers. If political leaders can canvass in the Baroda constituency (for the byelection) by defying the district administration’s orders (on social distancing), why are farmers not being allowed to hold a rally?” he said.

Tosham Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry also took on Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state agriculture minister JP Dalal for preventing farmers from crossing toll plazas to reach Pipli.

“The implementation of these ordinances will lead to the exploitation of farmers at the hands of corporate houses. On one hand, the BJP-JJP leaders are canvassing in Baroda by defying the administration’s orders and putting people’s lives at risk, while on the other hand the government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to bar the entry of farmers at Pipli. This shows this government is afraid of farmers protesting,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dalal said that the government does not plan to end the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and urged farmers to follow the administration’s orders on social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.