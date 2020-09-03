Sections
Meham MLA urges Haryana governor to withhold assent to bill validating de-licensing

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu on Wednesday urged Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to withhold his assent to the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban...

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu on Wednesday urged Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to withhold his assent to the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Second Amendment and Validation) Bill passed by the state assembly on Wednesday.

The amendment Bill was passed by the state assembly in its one-day monsoon session last week. The amendment and validation bill, if assented to by the governor, would come as a relief to the developers of Gurugram-based Ambience Mall besides several similar cases involving de-licensing of land.

Kundu who submitted a memorandum to the Governor said that he has requested him to send the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (second amendment and validation) Bill, 2020 back to the state assembly as it required discussion.

Congress MLA from Faridabad NIT, Neeraj Sharma has also urged the Governor to withhold his assent to the Bill. Sharma said that insertion of a new clause section 3 (a) in the Act which would give power to de-license land parcel has been done to favour well heeled influential people including developers.



