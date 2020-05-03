Melon growers worried about sale of crop amid corona crisis

Amid the coronavirus crisis, growers of muskmelons and watermelons in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts, which account for about 80% produce in Punjab, are worried about the sale of their crop, which usually picks up around May 15.

The main concern of the growers this season is that the traders from other states who purchase at least 70% of their produce are reluctant to visit Punjab in view of the current situation. Traders from Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhaya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra come to Punjab every year to buy muskmelons and watermelons.

The state government has announced 14-day mandatory quarantine for every person entering Punjab from other states.

In Jalandhar district, muskmelons are grown over 6,700 acres and watermelons over 2375 acres. In Kapurthala, muskmelons and watermelons are grown over 4,200 and 1,000 acres, respectively.

According to horticulture department officials, a melon farmer earns between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000 per acre on an average.

Gurbhej Singh of Nihaluwal village of Jalandhar, who has grown muskmelons over 30 acres, said that due to several restrictions in the lockdown period, a majority of traders are avoiding inter-state visits.

Resham Singh of Sheikhupura village in Kapurthala said these perishable crops can’t be stored for long and the government should make arrangements for timely sale of their produce. Kapurthala district potato growers association has submitted a memorandum to the horticulture department, urging the government to come forward to rescue melon growers.

ASIA’S LARGEST MARKET

Roopewal village in Shahkot subdivision of Jalandhar is considered Asia’s largest market of cucurbit crops, where traders from other states come to purchase musk melons and watermelons.

Talking to HT over phone, Nadeem Khan, a trader from Rajasthan, said, “If I come to Punjab, I will end up spending major part of the season under quarantine period only.”

Firoz Ahmed, a trader from Kashmir, said that they are still analysing the situation.

Mishri Lal, a commission agent, at Rupewal market said various states must issue online passes to traders for inter-state travel so that they can buy the melon crop in Punjab.

OFFICIALS FOR ONLINE TRADING

Punjab horticulture director Shailender Kaur said, “Traders have a long association with farmers. They can place online orders for melons which can be transported by farmers. Traders can transfer money in their bank accounts.”

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal also advocated online trading for muskmelons and watermelons.