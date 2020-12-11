Men posing as cop, scribe held for extorting money from medical practitioner in Ludhiana

A police imposter along with his accomplice robbed a medical practitioner of Rs 10,000 and threatening him of lodging an FIR against him.

The accused claimed that condition of one of his patients has turned critical after availing treatment. The accomplice of the imposter, who was posing as a scribe, made a video of him and threatened him that he will telecast it on a news channel.

After some locals gathered there, the accused managed to escape. On being informed, the police arrested the duo, while their two accomplices managed to escape.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, 34, of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Bhamian and Dharminder Singh, 36, of Kuldeep Nagar.

Two of their accomplices, Kaka and Gagan of Subhash Nagar, are at large. The cops have recovered a police uniform, the car used in the crime, a fake identity card of a vernacular daily along with a microphone of a web channel from their possession.

The FIR has been registered following the statement of Majhe Chaudhary of Vishkarma Colony in Moti Nagar, who is a medical practitioner. In his complaint, Chaudhary stated that he was at his clinic on Thursday when the accused turned up there in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car.

Manpreet Singh was wearing a policeman’s uniform, while Davinder Singh was posing as a scribe.

Chaudhary said the accused claimed that one of his patients had developed serious medical problems after availing treatment from him. “He said the patient is admitted to Apollo hospital and his family has spent Rs 3 lakh on his treatment,” the complainant told the police.

“The accused threatened me that if I did not pay Rs 3 lakh to the family, they will lodge an FIR against me and also telecast a news item. I gave them Rs 10,000 and said would arrange Rs 3 lakh the next day. However, after some locals started gathering at my clinic, the accused fled,” he added.

“I found their activities suspicious and informed the police immediately after the accused left the place,” Chaudhary said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have arrested two of the accused from Shiv Chowk. A case under sections 420 and 170 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station.

Manpreet Singh is already facing trial in six cases, including snatching and forgery. Dharminder Singh is a taxi driver. A hunt is on for the arrest of the remaining accused.