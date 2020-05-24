Sections
‘Mentally unstable’ woman kills 2 daughters in Hisar

The woman — who is said to be mentally unstable — also tried to kill herself

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 27-year-old woman killed her two daughters, aged one and three, in Khedar village of Hisar on Sunday evening, police said.

The woman — who is said to be mentally unstable — also tried to kill herself.

Deputy superintendent of police Sanjay Kumar said they have launched a probe. The woman’s family members said she was mentally unstable, but we will investigate the case from every possible angle, he said.

Superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said, “An FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the woman on the complaint of her husband. They used to work as labourers.”



14-year-old boy strangled by minor friend in Panipat

A 14-year-old boy was strangled allegedly by his friend of the same age in Joshi village of Panipat district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was a son of a migrant labourer from Bihar’s Araria.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, when the boys were preparing to sleep on the ground floor of their house while their parents slept on the first floor. As per the initial reports, they had an altercation.

Sunil Kumar, in-charge of Model Town police station, said they have detained the minor accused and started an investigation.

