Mercury breaches 43°C mark in Chandigarh, but cloudy weather ahead

Maximum temperature is likely to start dropping from Wednesday amid cloudy weather and will be back in the 30s from Thursday

Updated: May 26, 2020 19:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A mother quenching her child’s thirst as they wait under the scorching sun to board the special Shramik train in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Maximum temperature in Chandigarh went up to 43.1°C on Tuesday, the highest this year.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) records, mercury didn’t breach the 43°C mark last May, the highest temperature being recorded at 42.7°C on May 30.

On Tuesday, maximum temperature was a notch above that recorded the previous day (42°C) and four degrees above normal. At 25.2°C, minimum temperature was a notch above the previous day’s reading and the normal.

Maximum temperature is likely to start dropping from Wednesday amid cloudy weather and will be back in the 30s from Thursday. “A system of western disturbances is likely to begin affecting the region from Thursday onwards, and is expected to bring up to 20mm rain along with gusty winds at speeds up to 40km/hour,” said an IMD official.



In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to remain between 35 and 42 degrees while minimum is expected to be between 26 and 27 degrees.

