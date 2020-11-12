Mercury dips in Pune to single digits

Pune: The city on Thursday morning saw mercury dip to single digits as the weather department recorded minimum temperature at 9.8 degrees Celsius. The temperature is lowest since 2010 in Pune city as on November 12.

In 2016, the city had recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius on the same date.

Chandrapur and Parbhani recorded coolest cities in the state during the last two days. On Thursday, Pune was the coldest.

Nashik was second coldest in the state with 10.4 degrees Celsius and Jalgaon was third with 10.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave like situation continues in the state. The weather department has forecasted temperature to rise in the in city from Diwali (November 14).

“As minimum temperatures in other cities of the state are increasing, same will happen to Pune as well,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD Pune.

Minimum temperature of Mahabaleshwar recorded on Thursday was 13.4 degrees Celsius.