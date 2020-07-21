Sections
Mercury drops as Noida receives more rain

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: Light rains lashed the city on Monday for the second day in a row, bringing down the day temperature by more than two degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall for the next three days.

Noida received light rain in the morning hours with an average rainfall of 6.3mm, IMD said. The rains and cloudy sky, along with cooler easterly breeze, bought the mercury down by 2.5 degrees Celsius, IMD officials said.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Noida was recorded at 32.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, against 35.2 degrees a day earlier. The minimum temperature, however, saw a rise, with Monday recording 25.6 degrees Celsius, against 23.4 degrees a day earlier due to moderate rains on Sunday night at 50.7mm.

The rainfall below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5mm is moderate and above 64.5mm is heavy. The humidity levels oscillated between 69 to 79%, the IMD said.



The Met department expects the rains to continue for the next three to four days. Tuesday’s maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

Weather analysts said that the monsoon line of trough – a low-pressure line that oscillates around Delhi and brings rains to the region – is now passing through Delhi and is expected to oscillate around national capital region for the next three days leading to rains across NCR, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

“The temperature will fall by a few degrees due to rain. There are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall on late Monday night to Tuesday morning,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

According to IMD records, Gautam Budh Nagar is one of the most rainfall deprived districts of the state. So far, since June 1, Noida has seen about 93% and Ghaziabad has seen 74% deficit, while the western Uttar Pradesh saw only 36% deficit till date.

