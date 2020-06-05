Sections
Home / Cities / Mercury slips 12 degrees as Chandigarh witnesses 12mm rain

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

CHANDIGARH With 12.2mm of rain between 4pm and 5:30pm in the city on Thursday, mercury dropped from day’s maximum 36.4 degrees Celsius to 24.2 degrees at 5:30pm as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. There is forecast for more rain in the city in the coming days.

After over 50mm rain on May 31, it has been raining almost daily in the city. The temperature has been on the lower side since then and Thursday was closing to be the warmest among last four days only to take a 12-degree drop in the evening. Last year, maximum temperature went up till 44 degrees C during this period and never below 40 degrees.

Chandigarh IMD director Surender Paul said due to confluence of low level easterly winds with the western disturbances, the amount of rain during the summer months has been on the higher side. “Monsoon is likely to hit the city by June 30. It is expected that more rain is received this year as compared to last year,” he said. He said summers hadn’t been as warm this year due to continuous spells of western disturbances in the region.

More rain likely



IMD officials said rain is likely to continue till the end of this week. “A western disturbance is active in the region and light rain up to 20mm and gusty winds up to 40km/h can be expected in the city till Sunday. Drizzling and cloudy weather are likely to continue up to next week and will keep the temperature below normal. Unlike the last week of May, temperature is unlikley to cross 40 degrees C in the coming days,” they said.

Maximum temperature went up from 35.4 degrees C on Wednesday to 36.4 degrees C on Thursday, three degrees below normal. Minimum temperature went up from 21.2 degrees C on Wednesday to 23.2 degrees C on Thursday, 2 degrees below normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34 degrees C and 36 degrees C while minimum temperature will remain between 22 degrees C and 23 degrees C.

