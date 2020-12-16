Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / MeT warns of dense fog in six districts of Himachal tomorrow

MeT warns of dense fog in six districts of Himachal tomorrow

The MeT said it can result in damage to crops due to frost and disruption in traffic movements.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(Aqil Khan/HT)

The state meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for dense fog and cold wave in isolated places of Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh for Thursday.

The MeT said it can result in damage to crops due to frost and disruption in traffic movements.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said the visibility will be less than 500m and people are advised to stay updated. He said the weather will remain dry throughout the state till December 22.

Weather was dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures were two to three degrees below normal.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 2.6°C while Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minus 1°C, 1.2°C, minus 1°C and 2°C respectively. Minimum temperature in Una was 2°C, Solan minus 0.8°C, Palampur 1°C, Bilaspur 6.2°C, Hamirpur 6°C, Nahan 6.1°C, Mandi 3°C and Kalpa shivered at minus 4.1°C. Keylong was the coldest at minus 5.6°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee

latest news

‘He is a nightmare to face with the pink ball’: Tim Paine on Mitchell Starc
by hindustantimes.com
HP youth at forefront in making sacrifices for nation: Jai Ram
by HT Corespondent
‘Those who are leaving the party know...’: Mamata’s dig at fence-sitters
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
MeT warns of dense fog in six districts of Himachal tomorrow
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.