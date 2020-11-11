Metro to give real-time info on waiting time

New Delhi: To prevent crowding at its stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will, from Thursday, give commuters real-time information about the average wait time at some of its busiest stations, to help commuters plan their journey and ensure social distancing inside stations and on trains.

DMRC will put up information on its social media accounts about stations where the average waiting time is beyond 20 minutes during peak hours. The stations selected for initiative are: Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Huda City Centre, Lal Quila, Barakhambha Road, JLN Stadium and Saket.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC said, “The operations staff deployed at these stations will continuously monitor the crowd at these stations during peak hours and assess the waiting time. The same will be conveyed to commuters if it goes beyond 20 minutes, through DMRC’s official social media handles/pages. In case of any fluctuations in traffic/crowd, the waiting time will be modified accordingly.”

DMRC officials said these stations have been selected based on the rush observed during peak hours since the Metro resumed operations in September after a gap of 169 days.

Dayal said, “Commuters are being permitted into Metro stations only after adhering to prescribed Covid-related norms. The number of passengers in the trains has also been restricted, to ensure social distancing.”