Micro containment zones in Pune down to 13

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: With number of new Covid cases coming down in the city, the municipal commissioner on Wednesday brought down the micro containment zones.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued an order to keep only 13 zones in the city under micro containment.

When the city was reeling from surge in virus cases, more than 75 zones were under containment. Many slums and housing societies were sealed and restrictions were imposed on public movement.

As part of the unlock process, now only 13 localities with maximum positive cases are in micro containment zones.

The new micro containment zones include some parts of Kasba peth, Guruwar peth and Mahatma Phule peth; Ambegaon Budruk, Chandrangan society and Silver Park society; Katraj- Santoshnagar area; Wanowrie SRPF; Lohegaon survey number 74-75; Spring Society on Ahmednagar road; Phursungi; Bhekrainagar; Sasanenagar; Postman and PMC colony in Kothrud and Sutardara.

