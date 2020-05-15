MIDC firms face acute labour shortage

Sections
Updated: May 15, 2020 19:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: Small scale firms at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas and industrial estates in Pune district are facing manpower crunch with stranded migrant labourers returning to hometowns and villages following the Covid-19 (coronavirus) spread.

The owners of small-scale firms at Chakan MIDC, one of the most affected parts in Pune, now need labourers to resume their work.

Mahadev Yejagar, owner of SM Laser Machine Craft company, said, “All our workers left for their native places after the lockdown was declared. Now that the government has issued relaxations to resume production, we do not have workforce to start our business. We need skilled manpower to work on heavy machineries and it would be very difficult to survive in such situations if there is no workforce.”

Bappu Kale, manager, Sumaji Laser Pvt Ltd company said, “Finding skilled labour will be a big task once the lockdown opens and work resumes. Half of the workforce from Chakan MIDC has returned to their hometowns and villages due to the fear of coronavirus. The new workers who have approached us are demanding high payment.”



Ramesh Rathod, vice-president of Gultekdi Industrial Estate area which is one of the oldest small scale industry units in Pune, said, “All the 40 units are shut down in our industrial estate. These units are surrounded by slums. Thirty per cent of workforce has left for their hometowns. Our request to the government is to allow us to start work with limited manpower and we will take necessary precautions.”

