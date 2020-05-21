Sections
Home / Cities / Migrant couple, their 8-month-old daughter hurt in roof collapse in Ludhiana

Migrant couple, their 8-month-old daughter hurt in roof collapse in Ludhiana

The condition of the infant was stated to be serious.

Updated: May 21, 2020 18:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The migrant couple who suffered injuries in the roof collapse in on Thursday. (HT Photo)

 A migrant couple from Uttar Pradesh and their 8-month-old daughter suffered injuries after roof of their rented accommodation collapsed in the wee hours on Thursday in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk here. The neighbours rescued the injured and rushed them to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) with the help of the police.

The condition of the infant was stated to be serious.

The injured were identified as Shiv Kumar, 28, a scrap dealer, his wife Shobha, 25, and their daughter Kirti.

Shiv said the house, in which he lives, has five rooms, which have been rented out to five different families. He added that the roof of their room was in shoddy condition and he had asked the landlord to repair it, but he ignored.



He said the incident took place on Thursday when they were sleeping in their room. “We suffered multiple injuries in the roof collapse and we were stuck inside the debris, until our neighbours rescued us.”

Police station Division number 7 station house officer (SHO) Satbir Singh said the police will take appropriate action after recording statement of the victims.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Defence manufacturing hit due to Covid-19: Rajnath Singh
May 21, 2020 19:50 IST
You won’t believe who wins this fight between a tiny frog and a leopard
May 21, 2020 19:49 IST
Covid-19 update: UK deaths cross 36,000, including 695 Indians
May 21, 2020 19:48 IST
Celebs worried about their parents safety
May 21, 2020 19:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.