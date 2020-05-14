Sections
Home / Cities / Migrant exodus: Pregnant woman trying to get home ends up in hospital

Migrant exodus: Pregnant woman trying to get home ends up in hospital

A three months pregnant migrant woman, who was returning to the native village at Mau District in Uttar Pradesh along with her seven-month-old daughter and husband, was rushed to the civil hospital...

Updated: May 14, 2020 22:16 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A three months pregnant migrant woman, who was returning to the native village at Mau District in Uttar Pradesh along with her seven-month-old daughter and husband, was rushed to the civil hospital after she suffered bleeding and labour pain at a migrant shelter in Guru Nanak Stadium.

Amresh Morya,the woman’s husband, said, “We had to catch a train at noon. So we reached a migrant tent on Tajpur Road around 7.30am. Due to the huge rush, my wife had to remain standing at the tent for nearly three hours. Due to exhaustion, my wife began bleeding when we reached Guru Nanak Stadium.”

She was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors said that though the bleeding has stopped, they will be conducting a few tests. “Tomorrow, ultrasound tests will be conducted to ascertain that whether the woman has suffered miscarriage or not,” Dr Hatinder Kaur, senior medical officer, Mother and Child Hospital, Civil Hospital.

Amresh, who used to work at a garment manufacturing unit, said, “For over two months, I have been sitting at home. I have exhausted all my savings and now, I don’t have any money to pay the rent or buy milk for my child. So I decided to return and spend time with my family.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
May 14, 2020 22:53 IST
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
May 14, 2020 14:36 IST

latest news

250 crowd Sangrur Sewa Kendra for registration as labourers
May 14, 2020 23:27 IST
Delhi customs halts illegal export of protective gear, sanitisers
May 14, 2020 23:27 IST
Two test Covid-19 positive in Ghazipur mandi, market shut for two days
May 14, 2020 23:26 IST
Delhi finalises lockdown 4.0 plans
May 14, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.