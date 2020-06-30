Migrant found bludgeoned to death near YPS Chowk in Mohali

Three days after a painter was killed by unknown assailants at Badhmajra in Mohali’s Balongi, another migrant worker was found bludgeoned to death with a handpump handle near YPS Chowk in Phase 8 on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Raja Ram, 30, who lived in the nearby Amb Sahib colony and worked as a gardener and labourer. The killers are yet unidentified.

The matter came to light around 9am, when police received information about a man’s dead body lying on the rear of a liquor vend along the road near YPS Chowk.

According to initial inquiry, the victim was murdered around 1:30am. He had suffered multiple blows to his head and face, said assistant sub-inspector Raspreet Singh.

“The handpump handle with blood stains on it has been recovered and samples sent for forensic analysis,” he said.

“We are looking into various angles. A few people have been rounded up on suspicion. We will interrogate them for more details,” said deputy superintendent of police Deep Kamal.

While a case of murder has been registered against the unknown assailants at the Phase 8 police station, the body has been sent to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6, where postmortem would be conducted on Wednesday.

Painter’s murder: Police still clueless

Three men and their aides who stabbed a 32-year-old man to death at Badhmajra village on Saturday night still remain unidentified.

The victim, Sanjay Yadav, who worked as a painter, was stabbed thrice in the head and legs after his wife objected to the trio urinating near their house.

“We are investigating the matter. No lead has been found yet,” said Amardeep Singh, station house officer, Balongi.