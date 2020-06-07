Sections
Home / Cities / Migrant labourer hangs self in Ludhiana

Migrant labourer hangs self in Ludhiana

Reason behind the extreme step is not known yet; family members living in Bihar have been informed about the incident

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

His co-worker was the first to discover the body when he returned home in the morning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A migrant labourer allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Ludhiana’s Shivpuri area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The victim worked at a hosiery factory. His co-worker was the first to see the body hanging from a ceiling fan on Sunday morning, when he returned home. He raised alarm and informed the police.

According to police, the victim was living here alone, while his wife and two children were in Bihar.

The police are investigating to know the reason behind the extreme step. No suicide note has recovered from the spot. The police have informed his family about the incident.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zirakpur builder fined Rs 84 lakh by PPCB for environmental violations
Jun 07, 2020 21:05 IST
Migrant labourer hangs self in Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2020 20:59 IST
Cops have gone beyond their call of duty: Diana Penty
Jun 07, 2020 20:58 IST
9-year-old from Kenya designs hand-washing machine from scratch, gets Presidential Award
Jun 07, 2020 20:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.