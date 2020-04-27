Sections
Migrant labourers in Hisar get training in utility, repair works

Migrant labourers in Hisar get training in utility, repair works

Eighty-seven migrants are learning how to repair air-conditioners, plumbing and carpentry among other utility works

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 20:26 IST

By Bhaskar Mukherjee, Hindustan Times Hisar

These migrants who mainly belong to Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar and Rajasthan had been working in different parts of Haryana and Punjab

Migrant labourers in Hisar are getting trained in utility and repair works under the skill development training programme, officials said on Monday.

Eighty-seven migrants are learning how to repair air-conditioners, plumbing and carpentry among other utility works. They are being provided with food at Surya Palace in Hisar city.

Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni on Monday visited the shelter house and interacted with the migrant labourers.

While talking with mediapersons, Soni said, “The migrant labourers are getting many facilities like TV, yoga classes, proper food and drinking water. Besides, they are being taught plumbing, carpentry and AC repairing with the help of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) experts.”



These migrants who mainly belong to Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar and Rajasthan had been working in different parts of Haryana and Punjab. They are staying in shelter homes after the nationwide lockdown was announced.

DC Soni said, “After getting proper training, they will able to earn a better living. At the shelter home, we told everyone to implement social distancing and take preventive measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

Raj Kumar, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh said, “This is a good initiative by the local administration. When the lockdown period is over, we will be able to put this knowledge into practice and earn a better living.”

