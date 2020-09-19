Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Migrant woman held for murdering son in Himachal’s Nalagarh town

Migrant woman held for murdering son in Himachal’s Nalagarh town

Fearing that the nine-year-old boy would disclose her extra-marital affair to her husband, she strangled him to death with lover’s help

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The accused disposed of the body of the child in a field on September 14. The police recovered it two days later. (For representational purpose only)

Fearing that her nine-year-old son would disclose her extra-marital affair to her husband, a migrant woman strangled the boy to death with her lover’s help at Nalagarh in Solan district, police said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Kamlesh, and her partner, Ashok, were arrested for the murder that was executed on September 14 when the boy saw the two together. Police said the woman panicked that her son would tell his father about her affair so they both strangled the boy, killing him on the spot. They disposed the body in a nearby field.

Unable to find his son, the boy’s father, Aasra Ram, lodged a complaint with the police.

On being questioned, Kamlesh said that the boy had gone to his aunt’s house but had not returned.



On September 16, the police found the body of the boy in the field after which they questioned the aunt, who said that he had not visited her.

The police checked the CCTV footage of a hospital near the boy’s house and found that after Kamlesh and Ashok arrived, the boy had also entered the house but did not come out.

The accused were interrogated again and they admitted to committing the crime. They were arrested on Friday evening.

Baddi superintendent of police Rohit Malpani said a case was registered under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Sep 19, 2020 14:26 IST
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Sep 19, 2020 14:14 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 13:57 IST
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Sep 19, 2020 15:14 IST

latest news

Himani Shivpuri gets discharged from hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
Sep 19, 2020 15:29 IST
India’s fuel demand to contract 11.5% in 2020: Fitch Solutions
Sep 19, 2020 15:27 IST
Ghaziabad, Meerut farmers on dharna on Delhi-Meerut eway; stall construction work
Sep 19, 2020 15:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When & where to watch MI vs CSK on TV and Online
Sep 19, 2020 15:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.