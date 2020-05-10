Migrant worker from UP hangs self in Ludhiana, kin say failing to arrange ration forced him to end life

Migrant workers assemble to lodge a protest against the police after a labourer from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh committed suicide in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh)

A 38-year-old daily wager from Uttar Pradesh ended his life by hanging himself with a grill of a skylight at his rented accommodation in a colony here on Saturday. While the kin of the victim alleged that the wager committed suicide over his failure to arrange ration for his family, police said some personal problems prompted him to end his life.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night when the victim’s wife and two children were sleeping outside their room. Victim’s son said when his mother went inside the room, she found his father hanging from the grill.

Wife of the deceased said that they had nothing to eat at home and had been borrowing groceries and money from their neighbours to meet their daily needs, while one of the sons of the victim said that his father had registered himself with helpline number 1905 and even had visited police station for ration many times, but to no avail.

The victim’s son said his father had also queued up for ration outside Focal Point police station on Saturday, but returned empty handed. He was under lot of pressure and the Saturday incident forced him to take the extreme step, he said.

Meanwhile, around 500 labourers gathered in the colony and staged a protest against the police, district administration and Punjab government, alleging no transparency in ration distribution. They claimed that ration is not reaching the needy.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Ajinder Singh said the allegations of not getting ration were baseless, but the police were investigating the case from all aspects.

“Ration distribution process is totally transparent. Due to space constraint in police station, we have chosen a ground to distribute ration among the needy,” he said.

Earlier on May 3, around 250 migrant labourers living in Sherpur, Dhandhari, Focal Point and nearby areas had blocked National Highway near Dhandari, alleging that they were not getting ration. They had also pelted stones and damaged at least 10 vehicles.

Former UP minister says migrants being ignored

Meanwhile the matter reached Uttar Pradesh. Reacting over the incident, former cabinet minister in Akhilesh Yadav government, Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, said labourers working in Ludhiana are not getting ration and he had received many complaints in this regard.

He said only migrant labourers are facing problem, while the locals are being provided ration.

“I don’t say the Punjab government and administration are not providing ration to labourers, but the distribution system is not correct. The government should take care of migrants for another 10 to 12 days, after which all labourers will be brought home,” said Ramoowalia.

“Punjab should also speed up the process of sending migrants to their native places. I do not doubt the intention of the government, but it needs more determination. If the government is really committed to control the spread of Covid-19, it should make all necessary arrangements and facilitate their transportation,” he added.

RK Yadav, general secretary, Punjab, Samajwadi Party, and TR Mishra, chairman of Purvanchal Party, said that they had also raised the issue of discrepancies in ration distribution multiple times, but nothing was done.