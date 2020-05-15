Migrants in Ludhiana’s Jamalpur stage protest, ask authorities to send them home

On Wednesday too, migrants had protested out the mini-secretariat seeking to be sent to their home states. (HT FILE)

Several migrants converged on a road at Vishwakarma Colony near Jamalpur in Ludhiana on Thursday, demanding to be sent back to their home state Bihar. Police had to use mild force to disperse the protesters.

The migrants alleged that they were protesting peacefully but the police lathicharged them, leaving a few injured. The labourers said that they are unemployed due to the lockdown and it was getting difficult for them to arrange food for their families.

Arun Kumar, a protester, said that they hail from Katihar in Bihar and want to go home. “We were protesting peacefully but police used force on his. I have suffered foot injury in the incident,” he said.

Inspector Varunjit Singh, Moti Nagar station house officer, refuted the allegations of lathicharge. He added that a man was instigating the labourers to stage protest. The police will take action against the accused, the SHO said.

On Wednesday too, hundreds of migrants from different areas staged a protest outside the mini-secretariat demanding to be sent back home.