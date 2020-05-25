Sections
Migrants in Navi Mumbai fall prey to fraudsters

Desperate to reach home, migrants have become easy targets of fraudsters, who cheat them of their savings by promising road transport or seat on trains.“My only wish was to see my ailing father...

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:42 IST

By Padmja Sinha,

Desperate to reach home, migrants have become easy targets of fraudsters, who cheat them of their savings by promising road transport or seat on trains.

“My only wish was to see my ailing father one last time. An acquaintance told me a truck was charging ₹4,000 for the journey to Samastipur in Bihar. I paid, but the police caught the truck on the highway and we were brought back to Panvel,” said Sabina Mallik, who works as a house help.

“I have no money left and my father is no more. I want to go back home. I did many rounds of the registration centre for the special train and am now waiting for my name to appear on the passengers’ list,” said the mother of a five-year-old, who lives in a chawl in Panvel.

Many who have been cheated shy away from reporting to the police, fearing action against them.



Bittu Singh, 32, from Araria in Bihar, who works as an electrician for housing projects in Panvel, used to earn ₹800-₹1,000 a day.

“After one-and-a-half months of the lockdown, I was left with ₹1,800. A friend told me they were arranging a small vehicle and I gave him ₹1,500. I didn’t hear from him after that. I didn’t have the patience to lodge a complaint,” he said.

Satish Gaikwad, senior inspector from Kalamboli police station, said, “When they come for registration for Shramik train, they tell us about being cheated. We tell them not to go in unauthorised transport vehicles.”

The Navi Mumbai police have so far registered 40,000 migrants for Shramik special trains.

Babasaheb Tupe, senior inspector from Kamothe police station, said, “Our advice to migrant workers is wait for your turn.”

