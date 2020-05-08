Migrants prioritise who gets a ticket first

A number of migrant workers stuck at Panvel, Kamothe and adjoining areas have come up with a plan to get their passes to travel back to their hometowns amicably and based on need. The migrants have voluntarily decided to prioritise their return based on the traveller’s age and family conditions. They are also expecting that the ones who reach earlier would help them with money till they secure a place for themselves on special trains.

While the workers are relieved that they will not require a medical certificate to get travel pass, they are also aware that not all of them can board the train together as each of these special trains can accommodate around 1,200 migrants at a time.

“We know it very well that all of us cannot secure place in one go, hence only one person from a family or a group fills the form. This way, we also avoid crowding at police station,” said Dhumal Rao, 40, who hails from West Bengal.

“We are a group of 50 people from West Bengal. We know there are many people who are trying to get travel passes like us hence, only one of us is approaching the police station for form instead of all of us. The one who reaches first will help us with money till we secure a ticket for ourselves,” said Rao.

Another migrant, 37-year-old Bhupinder Singh from Bihar said, “It is not only that the one who reaches first will help us with money. Some of us are in a better position and are getting regular help, whereas others are not so fortunate. Hence, we are letting them fill the forms first.” He added that priority is also being given to families with kids as kids are at a higher risk.

Babasaheb J Tupe, senior inspector, Kamothe police station, said, “The shramik special train can ferry only 1,200 passengers. We are getting applications from more and more people, but can allow only 1,200 of them as per the directive.” He added, “If they decide to prioritise among themselves, then there’s nothing better. Everyone will get a seat; they just need to be patient.”

Suhash Jha, a city-based activist, said, “We are in regular contact with the migrants and are helping them with the process of securing a ticket. Larger groups have mutually decided as to who should go first. They are giving preference to each other, which is commendable.”

Shramik special from Kalyan to Bihar

A Shramik special train was operated from Kalyan to Araria Court station in Bihar on Friday with around 1,200 migrants aboard.

“Travellers were made to maintain social distancing norms, and it was ensured that all of them use masks and take all necessary precautions,” said an official from Central Railway (CR).

“It was the fourth special train to be operated from Mumbai division of Central Railway. Before this, trains were operated from Bhiwandi, Panvel and Thane,” the official said.

KDMC, doctors give medical certificates to 30,000 migrants

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), along with its teams of doctors, has managed to provide around 30,000 migrant workers with medical certificates till Thursday.

“Till Thursday we have provided around 30,000 medical certificates to the migrant workers in KDMC vicinity. This work was carried out in last four days with the team of doctors at different centres,” said SK Ubale, nodal officer from migrant workers project, KDMC.

The civic body had set up around 15 centres across its 10 wards to carry out medical check-up of the migrants to ensure the workers are not infected with Covid-19 before they travel back their hometowns.

“In some wards we had to set up two centres considering the number of migrants. We are ensuring that social distancing norms are followed at all centres,” said Ubale.