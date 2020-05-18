Migrants walking home made to stay at shelter home in Hisar

Trudging towards their native villages, 16 migrant labourers were stopped near the Hisar-Delhi highway and brought to a shelter home by the police here on Sunday.

Over 250 migrants have been housed in Radha Soami Satsang Ghar, where they are getting food, drinking water, hand sanitisers and masks. The shelter home workers have also provided them footwear.

Most of these labourers had started their on-foot journey four days ago from Bathinda while crossing various villages to return home.

Manoj Dayal, in-charge of the shelter home, said out of the total migrants staying there, 116 belonged to Bihar, 64 were from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and 68 from Madhya Pradesh (MP). “Three-time meals, drinking water, masks and sanitisers are available for them here. We are trying to keep them safe at the shelter homes till the government arranges buses for their return. Besides this, a team of doctors also visits here for their regular check-ups,” Dayal added.

Mahendra Singh of Sonhadra in UP said he started his journey from Bathinda four days ago with his wife Kaushalya and four-year-old child Bajrangi. “I was a daily wager in Bathinda. My landlord asked us to leave as I was unable to pay the rent. So, I decided to head for Delhi.”

Rameshwar Kumar of Panna area of MP said he was working as a labourer in Hisar, but used up all his all savings during the lockdown while there was no income.

“I started for my home as all my savings dried up due to the lockdown. But the police brought me to the shelter home. Though we are getting food and other facilities here, I am worried about my family at my native place. I request the state government to arrange buses so we can go home soon,” Rameshwar said.

Superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said, “The Hisar police is keeping an eye on migrant labourers. Walking on the roads is not safe so we have given them a safe place to stay.”

Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said, “The administration and social organisations are providing food, drinking water, mask and hand sanitisers to the migrants. As soon we will get directions from the higher authorities to send them home, we will arrange buses for them.”