Sections
Home / Cities / Migrants wishing to go back to Bihar, MP, Jharkhand to be put on trains on first-come first-served basis on Saturday: Ludhiana DC

Migrants wishing to go back to Bihar, MP, Jharkhand to be put on trains on first-come first-served basis on Saturday: Ludhiana DC

DC Pradeep Agrawal said migrants should come directly to Guru Nanak Stadium at 10am on May 30.

Updated: May 30, 2020 01:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

More than 8 lakh people had registered in Ludhiana for travelling back to their home states and to date, around 3 lakh people had been sent home, DC said. (HT FILE)

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has said that migrants who want to travel back to the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand should come directly to Guru Nanak Stadium at 10am on Saturday, adding that they will be put on the trains on a first-come first-served basis.

Seven trains for Katni (with stoppage at Gwalior and Bina), Barkakhana (with stoppage at Dhanbad, Daltonganj), for Katihar (with stoppage at Purnea, Gonda, Begusarai), for Ara/Bhojpur (with stoppage at Patna, Hardoi, Lucknow and Buxar), for Aurangabad (with stoppage at Gaya, Hardoi, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Bhabua), for Darbhanga (with stoppage at Madhubani, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur) and for Khagaria (with stoppage at Saharsa, Etawah, DDU, Chapra, Hajipur) will depart from Ludhiana railway station on Saturday.

Agrawal said that since May 5, several trains carrying migrants had departed for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and other states from Ludhiana. More than 8 lakh people had registered for travelling back to their home states and to date, around 3 lakh people had departed, he added.

He further added that the Punjab government was paying for the travel, food, water and pickup service from designated points. Medical screening of all passengers was being done and medical certificates were being issued by the district administration.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Viruses reach humans due to exploitation of nature’
May 30, 2020 02:16 IST
Ahmedabad couple tests Covid positive in Panchkula
May 30, 2020 02:18 IST
51-year-old man becomes Ludhiana’s eight Covid-19 casualty
May 30, 2020 02:07 IST
Delhi HC ruling on repealed graft law provision may affect CBI case against Hooda
May 30, 2020 01:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.