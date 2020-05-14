Migrants workers at APMC take up risky ride to reach home

After Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Vashi shut on Monday till May 17, migrant workers from Bangladesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have started going back to their hometown on their own, without waiting for special trains and busses.

While Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar requested them to avoid unsafe journey and wait for special trains, the migrants said that they want to return home at any cost as they were not certain about their livelihood.

Sunder Lala, 35, a migrant from Bengal, said, “Earlier there used to be ample of work and we made good money. Since the first lockdown, things have changed and with a reduced number of trucks the work too has reduced.”

“I want to go back to my home town now even if it is a risky ride,” said Lala, who stays at Sanpada along with four others from his hometown.

The migrants are in rush to claim a seat in overcrowded trucks even if they have to pay between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 each. They are seen travelling in a risky situation with no masks and overcrowded trucks, but nothing is stopping them to take up this risky ride.

“The infection, as well as uncertainty, is increasing here with every passing day. I tried to register myself for Shramik special train, but it seems it will take longer and we cannot wait long. Hence we have decided to go back via truck, van auto whatever option we get,” said Bindesar Rai, 40, from Uttar Pradesh. Rai stays with his wife and 11-year-old daughter in Nerul.

Navi Mumbai, police commissioner, Sanjay Kumar said, “Everyone will be sent back to their home safely. I again urge everyone who is talking risky ride to register themselves and opt for safe travel via trains and buses started by the government.”

“Most of the state governments have given permission, so more trains and buses will be rolled out. Patience is key, those stranded should wait rather than risking their and their family lives,” said Kumar.

Many have exhausted their savings for getting a ride back to home and don’t want to return back soon.

“We came here for a better prospect but, there is a lot of uncertainty now. I will be leaving for my home town in Uttar Pradesh in a day,” said Swayambhu Vibhuti, 32, he stays with his friends and brother at Sanpada.

Narendra Patil, Mathadi Kamgar leader, APMC said, “ We did assure everyone that work will start after May 17, once the market reopens. While few were convinced others are scared of the virus and reasoned that they want to go back and will come back once the situation improves.”

More than 75 people connected with the market, including traders, wholesalers, mathadi workers and members of APMC, have tested positive for Covid-19 since the outbreak.