Mild tremors recorded in Dahanu

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 21:42 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Mild tremors were recorded in Aaina village in Dahanu, Palghar district on Sunday. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

“At 11.39am tremor measuring 2.8 magnitude on Richter Scale was reported in Dahanu. Other tremors of 3.1, 3.0 and 2.7 magnitude were reported later in the day,” said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of disaster management cell, Palghar.

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu have been experiencing mild tremors at regular intervals.

On July 29, two mild tremors were felt in Dahanu. No injuries or property damages were reported.



