Militant, 4 associates arrested in Kupwara, large cache of weapons recovered

Police officials said a joint search operation was launched by the police, army and CRPF late on Monday in Lalpora area of Kupwara after getting information about smuggling of weapons from across the LoC.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Security forces on Tuesday arrested a militant and four associates of Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and recovered a large cache of weapons from their possession, police said.

“Acting on a credible input regarding cross-LoC smuggling of large quantity of weapons and war like stores by militant associates of Hizbul Mujahedeen and their delivery to active terrorists, a joint operation was carried out during late hours,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said.

He said during the operation a local Hizbul Mujahideen militant Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, 22,was arrested. “An AK-47 rifle and a 9 mm Chinese pistol with magazines were recovered from his possession,” the SSP added.



Besides, four militant associates or over ground workers (OGWs) were also apprehended for their alleged involvement in smuggling weapons for the terror outfit. They have been identified as Altaf Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Kohli, both aged 35 and residents of Kupwara, and Nizam Din Gujjar, 44 and Ab Qayoom Gujjar, 29, both from Bandipora district.

The SSP said arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The weapons included 60 AK-7.62 rounds, one pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds (9mm) and one pouch.

A case under Sections 7/25 IA Act and 13, 16, 18, 39 UAPA has been registered.

The SSP said preliminary investigation revealed that these militant associates had established contacts with commanders having code name of Reyaz and Amjad. “Both hail from Bandipora and currently operate at Sonar Lauch Pad as district commanders for smuggling and supply of weapons to terrorists active in the Valley,” he said.

