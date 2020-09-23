Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Milkman arrested for carrying six kilograms of marijuana in milk can

Milkman arrested for carrying six kilograms of marijuana in milk can

Dankaur Police on Tuesday arrested a milkman in Aurangpur village for the alleged possession of over six kilograms of marijuana, which he stored in a milk can. The suspect was...

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Dankaur Police on Tuesday arrested a milkman in Aurangpur village for the alleged possession of over six kilograms of marijuana, which he stored in a milk can. The suspect was identified as one Amit Kumar — a native of Atta Gujran village in Dankaur, Greater Noida. He allegedly procured the narcotic from Faridabad and was supposed to sell it in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, said the police.

The police received a tip-off from an informer and intercepted the suspect at a check post near Aurangpur Chowk. “The suspect was carrying two milk cans and was riding a motorcycle.He had two milk cans, one of which had marijuana, while the other had milk. During checking, the police team found the stash of narcotic in his possession,” said Vishal Pandey, additional commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida.

Pandey said that Kumar’s name had come up during investigation of a case earlier this month. He said that on September 1, the police had arrested a person named Mohammad Raza and recovered 38 kilograms of marijuana from his possession in Greater Noida.

“Raza, during interrogation, revealed that Kumar and a few others were also involved in the same racket. They used to buy marijuana at cheap rates from Faridabad and sell them to people at inflated rates in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. We traced the suspect on Tuesday and arrested him,” Pandey said.

A case has been registered against Kumar under Section 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Pandey said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Sep 22, 2020 22:46 IST
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Sep 22, 2020 21:37 IST
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Sep 22, 2020 20:59 IST

latest news

LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Sep 23, 2020 00:10 IST
Decoding the impact of ECA amendments
Sep 23, 2020 00:09 IST
Panchkula woman duped of Rs 33,000, FIR registered
Sep 23, 2020 00:09 IST
3.6 magnitude earthquake in Srinagar
Sep 23, 2020 00:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.