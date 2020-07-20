Milkman hit by car found dead in Mohali; one arrested, search on for three others

The police on Monday arrested a man and booked three others for hitting a 60-year-old milkman, Sukhdev Singh, with their car on July 18 and then dumping his body at a secluded place in Sector 88 here.

The matter came to light after a body was found on Monday that turned out to be of Sukhdev of Kambala village who used to deliver milk in Phase 11 area.

As per the police, Sukhdev was returning home after delivering the milk on Saturday when his bicycle was hit by a Hyundai i20 car near Bestech Mall in Sector 66, leaving him seriously injured. The car occupants stopped the car and assured the passersby that they will take Sukhdev to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. They took Sukhdev along in their car and left the spot.

When the victim’s family members were informed, they rushed to the hospital but did not find Sukhdev there. The victim’s kin were searching for him in hospitals and clinics in Mohali and Chandigarh since. This morning, they learnt about Sukhdev’s body lying in the fields in Sector 88.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deep Kamal (City 2) said the suspects have been identified as Ramandeep Singh, Ravi, Rana and Gaggu, all residents of Lehra Gaga in Sangrur. Ravi was arrested on Monday but his accomplices are yet to be arrested. The suspects have been booked for kidnapping, hurting and causing death due to negligence charges. The victim’s kin demanded that a case of murder should be registered against them, he said.

The family members said passersby told them that Sukhdev was alive after the accident. “They dumped him in an injured condition. The police must add murder charge against them,” said an acquaintance of the victim.

At present, a case has been registered against the suspects, among others, under sections 365 (abduction) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC at the Phase 8 police station.

The victim is survived by his wife and two sons. The post-mortem was conducted at the Mohali Civil Hospital and the body was handed over to the family.