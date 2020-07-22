Milkman’s body found in Mohali’s Sector 88: Two more arrested, Section 304 added to the FIR

Sections
The police have also added Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the FIR.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 01:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A day after the body of 60-year-old milkman Sukhdev Singh was found in Sector 88, the Mohali police have arrested two persons, who were produced in the court and sent to two-day police remand.

The accused arrested on Monday late evening were identified as Ramandeep Singh and Sukhdarshan Singh, alias Gaggu. The third accused, Ravi, who was arrested on Monday, is a juvenile who got interim bail. Four other accused are yet to be arrested. All are residents of Lehragaga, Sangrur district.

The police have also added Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the FIR. The family members of the victim had demanded the police add sections 302 (murder) or 304 to the case, as the accused had dumped the victim’s body instead of taking him to a hospital.

Phase 11 station house officer Jagdeep Singh Brar said, “During questioning, it was learnt that Ramandeep was driving the vehicle. Further investigation is on and the fourth suspect will be nabbed soon.” Earlier, the suspects were booked on charges of kidnapping, hurting and causing death due to negligence.



On July 18, Sukhdev was returning home after delivering the milk when his bicycle was hit by a Hyundai i20 car near Bestech Mall in Sector 66, leaving him seriously injured. The car occupants had assured the passersby they would take Sukhdev to the hospital, but had later dumped the body in Sector 88.

