Mind your own business, Capt to Kejriwal’s demand for CBI probe into hooch tragedy

Chandigarh In a counter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the hooch tragedy, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked his Delhi counterpart to mind his own business and not to exploit the tragic affair for reviving his defunct Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.

“So many people have died and all you are interested in is making political meat from the incident. Don’t you have any shame?” asked the CM, of Kejriwal, telling the latter to concentrate on maintaining law and order in his own state.

Trashing Kejriwal’s claim that “none of the illicit liquor cases for the past few months had been solved by local police,” the Punjab CM asked the AAP leader to verify his facts before speaking.

Citing the recent April 22 case of an illicit liquor factory being busted in district Khanna, Amarinder pointed out that eight accused had been arrested and a manhunt had been launched for seven, who were absconding. In another case, the two kingpins behind an illicit liquor distillery operating in Patiala district were arrested on May 22 and June 13 this year, and on July 10, challan had been filed in the court.

Expressing full faith in the Punjab Police, which had shown exemplary speed to take quick action in all recent illicit liquor cases, the CM said Kejriwal’s demand was nothing but a political gimmick.

Rather than delay investigation and allow the trail to go cold in the present spurious liquor case by handing over the probe to CBI, he was more interested in ensuring swift action against all those whose greed had cost the state around 100 lives, Amarinder added.