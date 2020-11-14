Minimum temperature rises to 15.3 degrees Celsius

Sections
Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:02 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

PUNE The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

The minimum temperature was recorded in single-digit (9.3 degrees Celsius) on Thursday.

“There was a presence of cloud mass over Pune district and in the southern part of the state so there was a considerable rise in today’s (Friday) minimum temperature,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD, Pune.

Places like Chandrapur (18.2 degrees Celsius), Nashik (14.0 degrees Celsius) and Parbhani (17.5 degrees Celsius) which were recording low temperature since the past few days also saw a considerable rise in temperature. Nashik recorded the lowest, while the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Ratnagiri (36.2 degrees Celsius).



“We are also expecting a rise in temperature because from southern peninsula the easterly is getting shorter in coming days and western disturbance has also started affecting western Himalaya region so the temperature is expected to rise till November 15,” said Kashyapi.

“Temperature might fall after from November 16 onward after the passage of western disturbance,” he said.

During Diwali, on November 14 the weather is likely to be partly cloudy followed by dry weather on November 15, according to IMD forecast.

“For Pune district and city there is a likely chance of thunder activity with a chance of the light rain at the isolated places on November 16 and 17,” said Kashyapi.

