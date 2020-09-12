Minister Ashu takes stock of Covid preparedness in Ludhiana civil hospital, DMCH

Food, civil supply and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday visited the Ludhiana civil hospital and Dayanand Medical College (DMC) and Hospital to take stock of the facilities in place at both the hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

The minister was accompanied by political secretary to chief minister Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Addressing the officials, Ashu said the state government was concerned for the safety of the citizens and was making all efforts to prevent the spread of infection by creating awareness and providing early-stage treatment.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, development) Sandeep Kumar, who is also the Covid-19 nodal officer, said there were 150 level-2 beds available to patients. He said that presently, 68 patients were undergoing treatment at civil hospital, of which 31 were on the ventilator though stable.

Ashu directed the civil hospital authorities to ensure cleanliness and to provide hygienic food to the patients. At DMC hospital, Dr Bishav Mohan, Dr Sandeep Puri and Dr Rajesh Mahajan informed Ashu that 241 patients were undergoing treatment. They said DMC was the only institution charging patients according to the government-prescribed rates. They said DMC had separate wards for Covid and non-Covid patients.