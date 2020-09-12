Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Minister Ashu takes stock of Covid preparedness in Ludhiana civil hospital, DMCH

Minister Ashu takes stock of Covid preparedness in Ludhiana civil hospital, DMCH

The minister was accompanied by political secretary to chief minister Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Food, civil supply and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday visited the Ludhiana civil hospital and Dayanand Medical College (DMC) and Hospital to take stock of the facilities in place at both the hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

The minister was accompanied by political secretary to chief minister Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Addressing the officials, Ashu said the state government was concerned for the safety of the citizens and was making all efforts to prevent the spread of infection by creating awareness and providing early-stage treatment.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, development) Sandeep Kumar, who is also the Covid-19 nodal officer, said there were 150 level-2 beds available to patients. He said that presently, 68 patients were undergoing treatment at civil hospital, of which 31 were on the ventilator though stable.



Ashu directed the civil hospital authorities to ensure cleanliness and to provide hygienic food to the patients. At DMC hospital, Dr Bishav Mohan, Dr Sandeep Puri and Dr Rajesh Mahajan informed Ashu that 241 patients were undergoing treatment. They said DMC was the only institution charging patients according to the government-prescribed rates. They said DMC had separate wards for Covid and non-Covid patients.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sep 12, 2020 21:54 IST
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sep 12, 2020 22:04 IST
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Sep 12, 2020 22:47 IST
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Sep 12, 2020 21:33 IST

latest news

Gurugram: Police trace online marketplace and e-wallet fraud source to Haryana, UP and Rajasthan
Sep 12, 2020 23:10 IST
At 326, Gurugram reports highest single-day spike; Covid-19 tally nears 15,000
Sep 12, 2020 23:10 IST
Ghaziabad civic body plans five ‘garbage factories’ for recycling solid waste
Sep 12, 2020 23:09 IST
Three held for credit card fraud in Delhi
Sep 12, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.