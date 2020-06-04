Minor booked for peeping into young couple’s private moments in Pune

PUNE: A minor has been booked by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police for peeping into the bedroom of a married couple in the early hours of Wednesday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the woman, who saw the teenager at the window.

The complainant works as a caretaker of children, according to the police.

“We first registered a case and seized the phone. Upon checking his ID we realised that he was a minor - 17-year-old. We are still checking if he had made any recording of the incident,” said police sub-inspector CM Borkar of Dehu road police station, who is investigating the case.

The teenager was not apprehended immediately.

The incident happened at 1:30am on Wednesday. The woman told the police that she noticed someone at the window and saw the minor boy on a closer look.

“Their houses are only a separation away. The boy lives next door,” said PSI Borkar.

A case under Section 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehu road police station against the minor boy.