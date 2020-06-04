Sections
Home / Cities / Minor booked for peeping into young couple’s private moments in Pune

Minor booked for peeping into young couple’s private moments in Pune

PUNE: A minor has been booked by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police for peeping into the bedroom of a married couple in the early hours of Wednesday. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the woman, who...

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A minor has been booked by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police for peeping into the bedroom of a married couple in the early hours of Wednesday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the woman, who saw the teenager at the window.

The complainant works as a caretaker of children, according to the police.

“We first registered a case and seized the phone. Upon checking his ID we realised that he was a minor - 17-year-old. We are still checking if he had made any recording of the incident,” said police sub-inspector CM Borkar of Dehu road police station, who is investigating the case.



The teenager was not apprehended immediately.

The incident happened at 1:30am on Wednesday. The woman told the police that she noticed someone at the window and saw the minor boy on a closer look.

“Their houses are only a separation away. The boy lives next door,” said PSI Borkar.

A case under Section 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehu road police station against the minor boy.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boy, 16, files FIR against father for marrying him forcibly to 20-year-old
Jun 04, 2020 23:09 IST
Cong patronising illegal liquor trade in state: Kalia
Jun 04, 2020 23:08 IST
Hectic parleys in Cong, BJP for K’taka RS berths
Jun 04, 2020 23:08 IST
Covid-19 pandemic has put 265 million people at risk of starvation: Study
Jun 04, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.