Minor fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai civic chief’s bungalow; no one injured

A minor fire broke out at the Nerul bungalow of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Monday afternoon. The fire brigade doused the fire within 15 minutes.

The incident was reported to the NMMC’s Nerul fire brigade at 12.53pm. A team of six firemen and a tanker was sent to Bangar’s bungalow immediately.

“The fire started due to a short circuit in the electricity cable at the entrance of the bungalow. We first doused the fire with sand and immediately cut the electricity supply,” said Vikas Koli, Nerul fire officer.

The fire was contained within 15 minutes. No injury or major damage was reported, as per the fire brigade.

Fire officers said they have not submitted any report on the cause of the fire since it was a minor incident. “The commissioner was at the NMMC office when the fire took place. He rushed to his bungalow upon hearing about the fire,” said another fire officer.