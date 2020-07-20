Minor gangraped, 3 accused free even after kidnapping bid

Ludhiana Three men accused of gangraping 14-year-old daughter of a daily-wager couple on July 17, without being caught and without a complaint being lodged, attempted to kidnap her from her home on Sunday as well, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Manoj, his brother Arjun and their friend Nikku, all residents of Mand Chaunta village.

Initially, the family had not lodged any complaint of rape, but on Sunday when they reached their home just in the nick of time to save their daughter from the perverts, the mother decided to lodge a complaint at Koom Kalan police station.

ASI Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused are migrant labourers and had gangraped the girl. They are now absconding. We are searching for them.” He added that a case has been registered under Sections 376-D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.