Sections
Home / Cities / Minor gangraped, 3 accused free even after kidnapping bid

Minor gangraped, 3 accused free even after kidnapping bid

Initially, the family had not lodged any complaint of rape, after the accused reached their home, the mother approached police

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana Three men accused of gangraping 14-year-old daughter of a daily-wager couple on July 17, without being caught and without a complaint being lodged, attempted to kidnap her from her home on Sunday as well, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Manoj, his brother Arjun and their friend Nikku, all residents of Mand Chaunta village.

Initially, the family had not lodged any complaint of rape, but on Sunday when they reached their home just in the nick of time to save their daughter from the perverts, the mother decided to lodge a complaint at Koom Kalan police station.

ASI Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused are migrant labourers and had gangraped the girl. They are now absconding. We are searching for them.” He added that a case has been registered under Sections 376-D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

House schedule may change next session
Jul 21, 2020 04:17 IST
AstraZeneca data fails to impress some experts
Jul 21, 2020 04:11 IST
CanSino candidate shows promise
Jul 21, 2020 04:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Health minister says too soon for procurement in India
Jul 21, 2020 04:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.