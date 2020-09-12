Sections
Minor gangraped in Kapurthala, 1 held, 3 booked

Superintendent of police (investigation) Sarabjit Singh said the main accused had been arrested and the victim’s statement had been recorded before the child welfare committee.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 15:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kapurthala

The child welfare committee has directed authorities to ensure the rape survivor’s care and safety. (HT FILE )

Kapurthala Police have arrested a 20-year-old man, and booked three others, including a sarpanch, for raping a 15-year-old girl, a Class-6 student, on September 7 evening.

“She had a fight with her boyfriend over some issue. On the pretext of resolving the matter, the boy’s friend Jassa took her to Bhandal Bet Palace and raped her. Later, he dropped her in Randhawa village in the evening. Here, two locals and the sarpanch of the village raped her, before dropping her home,” the girl’s mother has said in her complaint.

Jaspal, alias Jassa, of Boot village, has been arrested while Gagan, Manpreet and sarpanch Billu of Randhawa village have been booked under Sections 376D (gangrape) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) by the Subhanpur police.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Sarabjit Singh said the main accused had been arrested. “We got the girl’s statement recorded before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and she has not accused the others of raping her. She has accused Jassa of raping her on the pretext of patching things with her boyfriend,” he said, adding that the police will record the statement of her mother before the CWC.



The CWC has directed authorities to ensure the rape survivor’s care and safety. It has also directed the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) to make arrangements for financial assistance to the victim, as per the procedure, under POCSO.

