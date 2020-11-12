Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Minor girl abducted in Jammu district rescued, accused held

Minor girl abducted in Jammu district rescued, accused held

The girl has been reunited with her family.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 21:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Police on Thursday rescued a minor girl and arrested her kidnapper from RS Pura sector of Jammu district.

“We received a written complaint on Wednesday at Bari Brahmana police station from a resident of Palli village, who claimed that his 14-year-old daughter went missing on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday from their house,” said a police officer.

All efforts of the family members to trace the girl proved futile.

Police registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC at Bari Brahmana police station and launched searches to trace the girl, he added.

The girl was rescued from RS Pura and her kidnapper identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Gharana in RS Pura was arrested.

The girl has been reunited with her family.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Nov 12, 2020 20:32 IST
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Nov 12, 2020 20:28 IST
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Nov 12, 2020 20:58 IST
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Nov 12, 2020 18:48 IST

latest news

After HP govt shuts down schools, workers now demand closure of Anganwadi centres
Nov 12, 2020 21:40 IST
UK summons China envoy, declares Hong Kong treaty breach
Nov 12, 2020 21:39 IST
Newly-elected Leh councillors meet Union minister Jitendra Singh
Nov 12, 2020 21:39 IST
Asked if he will be chief minister, Nitish Kumar says ‘NDA to decide’
Nov 12, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.