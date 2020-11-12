Minor girl abducted in Jammu district rescued, accused held

Police on Thursday rescued a minor girl and arrested her kidnapper from RS Pura sector of Jammu district.

“We received a written complaint on Wednesday at Bari Brahmana police station from a resident of Palli village, who claimed that his 14-year-old daughter went missing on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday from their house,” said a police officer.

All efforts of the family members to trace the girl proved futile.

Police registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC at Bari Brahmana police station and launched searches to trace the girl, he added.

The girl was rescued from RS Pura and her kidnapper identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Gharana in RS Pura was arrested.

The girl has been reunited with her family.