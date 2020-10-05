Minor girls most vulnerable to abduction in Ludhiana

As many as 62 rape cases and 11 cases of attempt to rape were reported last year, in which seven victims were minors. (AFP/Getty Images)

Minor girls are more vulnerable to being kidnapped or abducted on the pretext of marriage in the city, a report recently released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

The report shows that out of 195 cases of kidnapping and abduction registered in the city in 2019, the victims in 175 cases were minor girls.

Overall crimes against women down

In a positive development, the overall count of crimes against women in the city came down as compared to the previous year. In 2019, a total of 595 cases were reported in which women were the victims. This is much lower than the 662 such cases reported in 2018 and 535 reported in 2017.

Unsafe city

Gender-based crimes accounted for 8% of the total 7, 369 FIRs registered in Ludhiana in 2019. These include 12 dowry deaths, 143 cases of dowry harassment, one acid attack and one acid attack bid among others.

In the acid attack case, it was found that another woman was behind the crime. She had attacked the victim, suspecting that the latter was in a relationship with her live-in partner.

Rapes rampant in migrant concentrated areas

As many as 62 rape cases and 11 cases of attempt to rape were reported last year, in which seven victims were minors. Most of the cases were reported in areas where the migrant population is more. This mostly comprise of the labour quarters (vehras) near industrial areas, where up to 70 families are found inhabiting one building. In most cases, both parents of the minor victims were at work when the sexual assaults took place. Furthermore, in most cases, the victim knew the predator.

As many as 72 cases of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty were also reported, in which the victims were minors in 11 cases. Six cases for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman were also lodged. Apart from this, two cases of cyber crimes against women, and 76 cases of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were also lodged.