Minto Bridge spared of water logging

New Delhi

Minto Bridge near Connaught Place -- a rail underpass known for going under water almost every rainy season -- was spared of water logging after Wednesday’s heavy monsoon showers, largely due to prompt response from the authorities.

On July 19 this year, a heavy spell of rain had inundated the underpass, where a Delhi Transport Corporation bus submerged and a 56-year-old driver of a mini-truck drowned.

After the incident, the public works department (PWD) and the Delhi traffic police took a number of measures, including installing a monitoring system, additional pumps and imposing restrictions on traffic flow, to avoid a repeat.

The PWD, which manages the road, had set up a monitoring system comprising CCTVs to keep a check on the water level.

A senior PWD official privy to the development said CCTVs had been installed at Minto Bridge last month. One of these cameras monitor levels of water in the underpass while the other one was fixed in the pump room to keep a check on the staff and the pump panel.

“There are around 12 permanent water pumps at Minto Bridge. At least two pump operators remain present all the time. Water sensors along with alarms are installed in the sump (underground water reservoir). The alarm goes off as soon as the water reaches a danger level. The pump operator then starts pumping out water and clears the road. If required, we deploy temporary pumps to drain out the water. This is how we stopped accumulation of water in the underpass on the last couple of occasions after the July 19 incident,” the PWD official said.

He said the traffic police work in close coordination with PWD authorities and close the stretch for vehicular movement as soon as water starts to accumulate in the underpass.

“We now have a provision of registering FIR against those who deliberately try to manoeuvre through the water-logged Minto Bridge even when it is closed for traffic,” the official added.

Traffic officials said Minto Bridge had been a priority stretch for them, especially after a 56-year-old man drowned under this bridge during last month’s water logging.

“On two previous occasions too, when Delhi received similar spells of rainfall, we had closed the stretch and immediately drained out the water with the help of the civic agencies. We managed it before the situation got worse. In the morning, we did see some water logging under the bridge but it was immediately cleared,” a senior traffic police official said.