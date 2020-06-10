Sections
Home / Cities / Minutes after firing outside his shop, Moga trader gets ₹10-lakh extortion call

Minutes after firing outside his shop, Moga trader gets ₹10-lakh extortion call

After firing in the air, the accused called up garment shop owner and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay up ₹10 lakh by Thursday

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Moga

Police are looking for leads after unidentified men made a ₹10-lakh extortion call to a garment trader and opened fire outside his shop in Madari market at Bagahapurana sub-division of Moga district on Wednesday.

After firing in the air, the accused called up garment shop owner Ajay Kumar and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay up ₹10 lakh by Thursday, police said.

Ajay said he was in his shop when he heard sound of a gunshot. “Soon, I received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller demanded ₹10-lakh extortion or get killed,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police Jaswinder Singh said they were scanning CCTV camera footage of surrounding areas to identify the accused.



A case under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act was registered against the unidentified accused at Baghapurana police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Missing’ woman found dead in hospital toilet
Jun 11, 2020 00:41 IST
No touching, please: Decades-old Sukhna Lake akhada being tilled back to life in Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2020 00:40 IST
Is BMC mishandling Covid-19 bodies?
Jun 11, 2020 00:38 IST
Theme-based plants to come up on sector-dividing roads in Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.